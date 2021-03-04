Music selector, others charged for hosting party in breach of Covid protocols

A popular music selector and two other men were on Wednesday sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service at D’Urban Park in Georgetown after they appeared in court and pleaded guilty to hosting a party, thereby breaching the gazetted COVID-19 orders.

Negus Mcfarlane, popularly known as Selector “Seen Up”, Aubrey Solomon, and Collin Graig were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

They pleaded guilty to the charge. They were ordered to perform community service or serve three weeks in jail.

Meanwhile, Delon Jennis, Salassie Mcfarlane, and Keith Fletcher appeared in court on similar charges. They however pleaded not guilty. It is alleged that on February 27, 2021, at Lodge, Georgetown, they hosted a party in breach of the COVID-19 measures. They were each released on $5,000 bail.

They were instructed to make their next court appearance on March 22.