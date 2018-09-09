Murder accused charged for threatening woman

Sedley Liverpool, called “Birdman”, was charged and appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for threatening a woman’s life.

Liverpool is accused of threatening Unis Lansford on July 9, 2018.

The murder accused denied the allegations made out against him when it was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday.

The prosecutor informed the court that Liverpool is currently on remand pending a murder trial. He however did not reveal how Liverpool came to threaten Lansford.

Liverpool is one of two men charged with the 2015 murder of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman. In that case, the prosecution is contending that on June 1, 2015, at Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, along with his co-accused, Kenkassie Lynch, murdered Lanferman. They were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder.