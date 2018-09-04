Motorcyclist struck by ‘drunken, speeding’ driver killed

An intoxicated and alleged speeding driver of a pickup on Monday afternoon struck down a motorcyclist on the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast, resulting in his subsequent death.

The motorcyclist has since been identified as Kevon Tacourdeen, 32, of Dryshore, Essequibo Coast.

Enquiries disclosed that about 17:30h Tacourdeen was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road on motorcycle CH 4278 when the pickup, GEE 1179, driven by a 34-year-old, resident of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast, who was proceeding north along the western lane, reportedly at a very fast rate of speed, when he reportedly collided with the motorcyclist while negotiating a left bend.

According to information from the police, the cyclist who was rushed to the Suddie Hospital in an unconscious state, was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver who sustained injuries about his body after his vehicle toppled multiple times is currently at the said institution in a stable condition.

Investigations are in progress.