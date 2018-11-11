Motorcyclist killed in ECD accident identified as Bare Root teen

The motorcyclist who died after he collided with a motor lorry at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday has been identified as 18-year-old, Glenroy McKenzie of 1322 Bare Root, ECD.

The victim was identified on Sunday by his mother and brother who reside at Ann’s Grove, ECD.

McKenzie was said to be riding along the Mon Repos Public Road on motorcycle GG 3711 just after midnight when he collided with motor lorry bearing registration number GRR 6081 which was proceeding in the opposition direction.

As a result of the collision, McKenzie head came into contact with the lorry’s rear right wheel.

He was however, picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No alcohol was found in the breath of the lorry’s driver who is a resident of Beterverwagting, ECD however, he was detained as police conduct their investigations.