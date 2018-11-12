Motorcyclist escapes death in collision with minibus at Industry

A motorcyclist is now nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital following a late night collision with a minibus on Sunday at Industry, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

This publication understands that the rider, Eon Persaud, 35, owner of motorcycle CF 222 was proceeding along the roadway when we was struck by the minibus which bears registration number BPP 3651 around 23:30h.

The driver of the minibus, Avinash Haripersaud of lot 10 Blossom Housing Scheme, Enmore, East Coast Demerara told Police that he was proceeding West on the Southern side of Industry Railway Embankment when the motorcycle “came out of nowhere” and collided with the right side of his bus.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist, who fell on the roadway, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, while in an unconscious state.

Based on information received the man, who sustained injuries to his right leg and hand, is currently being treated at the public health institution.

Meanwhile the driver of the minibus who passed a breathalyzer test is in police custody assisting with the investigations.