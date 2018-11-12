Decomposing body of woman found in Parika

The partially decomposed body of a 22-year-old female was found in an empty lot at the Hydronie Market road Parika, East Bank Essequibo, after the remains were discovered by a security guard.

The young woman has since been identified as Romeza Sukdeo who is said to be unemployed and of no fixed placed of abode.

According to information reaching this publication, the security guard around 10:30h summoned the police who, upon arrival, found the woman facing downwards. She was clad in a multicoloured dress, without any footwear on.

Sukdeo was last seen alive by her mother Naimawattie Persaud, 50, a domestic worker of Parika Facade on Sunday when she reportedly visited her home and left for a unknown direction.

It was detailed that Sukdeo was a drug addict.

Police are currently investigating the woman’s death and are awaiting an autopsy.

Her body is currently at the Ezikiel Funeral home.