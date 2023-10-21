Motorcyclist dies in Linden accident

A motorcyclist died earlier today from injuries he sustained after colliding with a motorcar on the Sir David Rose Public Road at Mackenzie (Five Corner) in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

Dead is 26-year-old Keon Marvin of Lot 252 Mackenzie, Linden.

The accident occurred at about 10:45h today. There were three occupants in the motor car (#PAE 6091) including the driver, a 22-year-old resident of Ituni. An 18-year-old and a 12-year-old, both from Ituni, were the other occupants.

and motorcycle #CH 6074 driven by Keon Marvin (now-deceased)

According to police reports, the car was proceeding East along the Northern side of Sir David Rose Public Road in Mackenzie while the motorcycle (#CH 6074) was heading in the opposite direction. As the car and motorcycle approached the said intersection, the car driver made a sudden right turn South into Washer Pond Road and ended up in the path of the motorcyclist, who collided with the left side rear door of the car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung some distance onto the roadway, where he received bodily injuries. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital Complex, where he was treated and subsequently died while receiving treatment. The body was escorted to Pensioner Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The car and motorcycle were lodged to be examined by a License and Certifying Officer. The driver of the motorcar is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

