Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked truck

A 24-year-old man is now dead after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a parked lorry.

The accident occurred at around 6:10hrs today along the Auchlyne Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kelon Anthony of Limlair Village, Corentyne was riding motorcycle CL 9964, proceeding at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and collided with motor truck, GLL 1193, which was parked on the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the public-spirited citizen and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was then taken to the Ramoo Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing.