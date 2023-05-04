Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked lorry

A 26-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he crashed into a parked lorry at Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) this morning.

Dead is Keon Marshall, a father of three of Beterverwagting, ECD.

Police said the lorry had just exited the NABI Construction Inc compound and drove onto the public road when it encountered a mechanical problem and as such, the engine cut off.

The lorry driver said as a result, he put on the hazard light and exited the vehicle to head into the company’s compound to seek assistance.

The lorry driver further related that whilst doing so, he saw two motorcyclists speeding down the road, when one eventually crashed into the rear of the parked truck.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface, receiving injuries on his head and body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by police ranks and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Marshall was reportedly not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, the lorry driver is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

