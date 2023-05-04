Minibus driver charged for raping child

Waylon Jordan, a 27-year-old minibus driver of Lot 15 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been charged with raping a child under the age of 16.

The charge was laid under Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offence Act, Chapter 8:03.

Jordan was arrested since February 15, 2023 in connection with the crime which was allegedly committed in the same month at Grove Public Road.

Jordan appeared at the Golden Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court today before Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to enter a plea.

However, bail was granted in the sum of $500,000. The matter was adjourned to June 1, 2023, for statements.

--- ---