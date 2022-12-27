Mother calls for justice after relative allegedly assaults son, nephew

A mother is calling for justice after her son and nephew were allegedly assaulted by a relative at their shared home at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Cristina Chester related that the incident occurred on Monday. The alleged abuser, she said, is her step brother.

The woman explained that she had invited her nephew, who resides along the Essequibo Coast, to spend the holidays with her.

On the day in question, Chester said she went to visit her stepmother in the hospital and the boys were left at home. When she returned home, the young children were crying.

Her nephew, aged nine, suffered two avulsed teeth and other injuries; while her son, aged 11, is nursing head injuries.

Based on information received, the woman said the suspect was complaining that the children were making noises in the yard. As such, he allegedly armed himself with a leather belt and dealt the children several blows.

Chester said she took the boys to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were treated and discharged. After a report was filed at the Beterverwagting Police Station, the suspect was arrested but released hours later.

The mother is calling for authorities to step in and for justice to be served, given the gravity of the injuries. She noted that the family is having a royal runaround when inquiring about the investigation.