Moruca teen found dead in Bonasika Creek

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old male of Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) whose body was found floating in the Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River.

Dead is Swedel Williams, who was only recently employed as a labourer on a farm at Bonasika.

The discovery was made at around 15:45hrs on Sunday, shortly after the young man went for a swim in the creek.

Police explained that after the lad was taking a long time to return to the farm, another worker went to investigate where he discovered Williams’ body floating in the creek.

An alarm was raised, and with assistance of residents in the area, the body was fished out of the water.

A postmortem examination is expected to be conducted.