Moruca man charged for murdering sister

A 24-year-old man of Moruca, North West District, Region One was today remanded to prison for the murder of his sister.

Randy Cozier was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge stated that on July 4, 2019, he murdered Cynthia Cozier, his sister.

INews had reported that the man had launched an attack on his two sisters and a baby, rendering them critical.

Cynthia eventually succumbed to her injuries. The other sister and the baby are said to have recovered.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, in his address to the court, revealed that on the day in question, Randy Cozier and the now deceased had an argument after the woman asked him to desist from threatening his other sibling.

It was reported that during that argument, the accused became annoyed and armed himself with two cutlasses and dealt his sister several chops to her neck and other parts of her body.

His other sister Beverly Cozier, who saw what was transpiring, ran to push the suspect away but he turned the weapon on her, chopping her several times about the body. During the altercation, the baby was also wounded.

After committing the act, he made his good escape.

The victims were rushed to Kumaka District Hospital and then to the Suddie Hospital, Region Two, where they were all admitted.

However, the next morning, Cynthia Cozier died.

The man was remanded to prison until August 5. The Chief Magistrate also ordered that Cozier be placed under the supervision of a probation officer for counselling.