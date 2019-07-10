25-Y-O jailed for threatening to kill father

A 25-year-old man, who laughed throughout his court appearance today, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for threatening to kill his father over money to buy cigarettes.

Pooran Deonarine Jr., of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged for issuing death threats and damage to property.

The first charge stated that on July 5, 2019, he made used of threatening language towards his father, Pooran Deonarine.

It was further alleged that on the same day, he damaged six windowpanes valued at $20,000, property of his father.

Deonarine Jr., in his explanation to the court, stated: “I am unemployed and yes I threatened to kill him because I wanted the money to buy cigarette. The only reason I pelt stones through the window was to get his attention.”

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell explained that the father was at home when his son showed up and demanded $1000 to buy cigarettes. After refusing, the son became annoyed and began to threaten to kill his father.

The elderly man, who became fearful for his life locked himself inside his home, when the young man picked up several stones from the yard and threw them through the window.

The matter was then reported and Deonarine Jr. was arrested.

The prosecutor objected to bail and asked the court to take into consideration the fact that the defendant threatened to kill his father. She further highlighted that the defendant was laughing throughout the court proceeding and the fact that the charge is a serious one.

The magistrate, after listening to the facts, sentenced the man to six months for the threatening language and fined him $20,000 or in default one month imprisonment for the damage to property.