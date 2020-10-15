More witnesses testify as Gary Best’s causing death trial continues

Two witnesses were called to testify on Tuesday at the trial of former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief-of-Staff, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best, who is accused of causing the death of former national cyclist Jude Bentley in a road accident.

Best appeared virtually before Magistrate Rondel Weaver, who is presiding over the trial.

The witnesses were a Police Officer who investigated the matter and a civilian. Both witnesses detailed the role they played in the investigation.

According to the first charge against Best, on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Greater Georgetown, he drove a motor vehicle, PRR 8182, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Bentley.

It was further alleged that on the same day at the same location, he drove the motor vehicle while his blood alcohol level was 85 micrograms, which is above the legal limit.

In relation to the causing death charge, Best, an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), pleaded not guilty and was ordered to post $500,000 bail.

In relation to the charge of driving under the influence, he was released on his own recognisance (self-bail). As a condition of bail, Best was ordered to report to the Police Force’s Traffic Headquarters on specified dates until the completion of his trial. Prominent Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes is representing him.

Bentley, 41, was struck down and run over by the vehicle allegedly driven by Best on Clive Lloyd Drive near the Russian Embassy turn.

Reports are at the time of the accident, both Best and Bentley were travelling in an easterly direction.

Investigators found that Best was driving under the influence of alcohol. After the accident, Best was taken into custody, but later complained of feeling unwell and, as such, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted.

Best was a former Presidential Advisor under the David Granger Administration.