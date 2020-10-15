46-Y-O woman from Region Four dies from Covid-19; total now 107

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 14th, 2020, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 107.

The latest fatality is a 46-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

Please note that 92 deaths will be reflected on today’s Dashboard, since it reflects surveillance data as of midnight last night.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31st, 2020. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy.