More blank Covid vaccine cards uncovered; suspects are hospital employees

Further investigations conducted by the Police following the arrest of three men in relation to the discovery of four blank Covid-19 vaccine cards have led to the discovery of seven more of these documents.

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday after they were caught with four blank and unstamped Covid-19 vaccine books, 17 stamped sick leave forms, and several medical equipment including a stethoscope, sugar testing kit and pressure testing kit.

Police have since revealed that the suspects are employees of the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

As police continued to probe the matter, they contacted the Hospital’s Medical Superintendent and a request made to conduct searches on minibus PWW 3747 which is normally driven by one of the suspects.

In the process, the police found seven blank Covid-19 books in a compartment between the driver and passenger’s seat.

It was brought to the attention of the suspects, but they bowed their heads and remained silent.

However, one of the suspects later admitted to being the person who would uplift the Covid-19 books from the Ministry of Health in Georgetown and take them to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and during that process, he would have taken out twelve books for himself.

Further investigations led to a female nurse being interviewed but she denied that the signature on one of the books found in the suspects’ possession was hers.