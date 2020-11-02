Mon Repos, Annandale among areas severely affected by flooding

The Civil Defence Commission earlier today deployed assessment teams to affected communities to accurately capture the impact of this morning’s heavy downpours on public and private infrastructure.

Along the East Coast of Demerara, the hardest hit villages were Mon Repos North (35 households), Good Hope (140 households), Annandale North (140 households), and Goedverwagting (8 households).

Meanwhile, in Region Five, the hardest hit villages were De Edward Village (13 households), and Rosignol Village (75 households). Further assessments are set to commence at Bath Settlement.

Cleaning and sanitising hampers were distributed to affected households.

Meanwhile, the CDC is advising residents of riverain, low-lying and flood prone areas to take all necessary precautions and to contact the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 226-1114, 623-1700 and 600-7500, should they be affected. [Extracted and Modified from the CDC]