Minister Manickchand talks with GTU on reopening schools for Christmas Term

As part of a holistic plan for the reopening of schools, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand invited the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to a meeting to hear the Union’s views about the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector and teachers in particular.

Prior to that meeting, the Minister made it clear that be it virtual, on platforms like Zoom or google classroom, via the Learning Channel or a physical opening the most important issue to address presently is keeping teachers, children and their families safe as well as keeping children engaged academically.

September is usually the beginning of a new academic year, however, GTU expressed the view that schools were unprepared at present to accommodate a physical re-opening that would allow for the safety of all involved.

A final decision has not been made relative to the physical reopening of schools. The Ministry continues to engage stakeholders on the issue and commits to making an announcement soonest.

