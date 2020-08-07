Minister Hamilton mulls appointing regional labour officers

The new Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton has tasked his office with ensuring that Guyana’s labour force reaches its full capacity to participate in the new economy.

“The human development programmes that we have presently will be expanded and upgraded and made to reach every region of Guyana to prevent uneven development.”

“Going forward my first task is to engage so that I can get an understanding from all the players, their perspective of things and what are their difficulties, the problems they would have had over the years,” Minister Hamilton stated.

Minister Hamilton said he will also be working to stabilise relations between the employers and employees so matters can be dealt with quickly whether negotiated or mediated.

The people’s needs will be put first to ensure a smooth flow of the labour force and economy.

He noted that discussions will be held with the new companies that are expressing an interest in conducting business in Guyana.

All stakeholders, he said particularly overseas companies will be made of the country’s labour laws to ensure citizens are treated fairly.

The Minister also disclosed that he is considering the idea of establishing Regional Labour Officers across the country.

Minster Hamilton noted that fundamentally the objective of his ministry is to ensure that “everything works towards human development.”