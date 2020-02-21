Miner wanted for 2017 murder nabbed in Bartica

A 23-year-old murder accused who was on the run from the Police for the past two years was arrested in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Wednesday evening.

The suspect, who was only identified by his alias “Meaty”, was wanted for the murder of Darnell Pompey, a welder on December 16, 2017.

The suspect has since confessed to the heinous crime by providing the Police with a caution statement.

He was transported to Georgetown and handed over to ranks of the Sparendaam Police Station.

The arrest, according to Police, was as a result of intelligence gathering.

Pompey, a 25-year-old Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident died on Christmas Day (December 25, 2017), more than one week after he was stabbed in his neck during an altercation with the suspect.

It was reported by residents in his village that “Meaty” was a member of a gang who had targeted Pompey before murdering the man.

Pompey had succumbed to his injuries on December 25, 2017 while receiving medical attention in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The now dead man never regained consciousness. The suspect is expected to make his court appearance today.