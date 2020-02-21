Suspected bicycle thief nabbed, beaten by public spirited citizens

Quick action by public spirited persons prevented a suspected bandit from stabbing a pedal cyclist while attempting to steal his bicycle along Regent Street, Georgetown earlier today.

Reports are that the perpetrator was walking along Regent Street when he noticed the pedal cyclist approaching him. At the time, he had an icepick in his possession which he used to threaten the cyclist.

Persons in the area realized what was happening and went to the aid of the cyclist. The suspect was cornered and received a sound thrashing from public spirited citizens.

He was subsequently handed over to the police. A video recording of what transpired was handed over to the lawmen as they continue their investigations.

The suspect remains in police custody.