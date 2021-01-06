Miner in custody after being nabbed with ganja

Police have taken a 29-year-old miner into Police custody after he was caught with a quantity of marijuana at Puruni, Itaballi Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

A statement from the Police related that the vehicle in which the man was travelling in was stopped and a search was conducted on several passengers just about 0824h on Tuesday. During the search, two transparent plastic bags, containing a number of leaves and seeds of cannabis, were unearthed hidden in the miner’s pants crotch.

As a result, he was arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 60.1 grams.

He is currently in custody assisting with investigations.