Miner in custody after being nabbed with ganja

0

Police have taken a 29-year-old miner into Police custody after he was caught with a quantity of marijuana at Puruni, Itaballi Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

A statement from the Police related that the vehicle in which the man was travelling in was stopped and a search was conducted on several passengers just about 0824h on Tuesday. During the search, two transparent plastic bags, containing a number of leaves and seeds of cannabis, were unearthed hidden in the miner’s pants crotch.

As a result, he was arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station, where the cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 60.1 grams.

He is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR