WCD taxi driver robbed of car, valuables in Parfaite Harmonie

A taxi driver of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was held at gunpoint and relieved of his car and other valuables at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Tuesday night.

Police said that 39-year-old Bhagwandin Narine was robbed of one Toyota spacio – PNN 2814, one gold wedding band, his cell phone, and $10,000 cash by two armed men. The total value of the stolen items amounted to $1,471,000.

The incident occurred sometime about 21:10h in the vicinity of Policeman Corner, Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme.

Based on information received, Narine who operates his taxi at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop picked up two masked men opposite the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH). They inquired about the fare from WDRH to Policeman Corner and was told it will be $1500 and they agreed.

One of the men then entered the front passenger seat and the other in the back passenger seat behind the driver.

As the victim reached the destination, one of the suspects then told him to stop at a heap of white sand and he complied. The bandit behind Narine then placed him in a vice around his neck and pointed a black handgun to his head and told him to stay quiet while the other exited the car and pointed another gun to him and repeated the same instruction.

The suspects then searched him made good their escape in his vehicle with his other valuables.

Investigations are ongoing.