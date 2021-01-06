GSCL Inc aiming to host PMT20 Cup in early March

By Timothy Jaikaran

Having successfully hosted the Prime Ministers T20 Cup in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL) is aiming to replicate this most memorable success in 2021, when the 5th edition of the tournament is held.

GSCL President, Ian John, speaking with this publication, responded to a question regarding plans for this new year by saying, “The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc is hoping to have a tournament sometime early in March, (and) plans are now in the making for that. However, as time progresses, more details will be released as we near the event.

“Nevertheless, I would just want to say thanks to everyone, the sponsors etc, for making the 4th edition, which was held in 2020, a major success. Especially owing to the fact that we are in an economic crisis, where things are not as they used to be in our country. In all countries affected by COVID-19, the economic situation is dire, hence we were extremely grateful to all the sponsors who came on board, having the faith in us.”

John also expressed that the GSCL are extremely grateful to the media for the excellent coverage of the event, and are looking forward to the same coverage if the tournament is granted permission for its early March opening.

Further, John noted that with the advent of the vaccine coming into play, there is expected to be some ease in the COVID-19 spread. If that does occur, the economic situation would return to normal and that would result in more sponsors coming on board to sponsor the PMT20 Cup.

John declared, “We are optimistic that we would be able to run off another successful tournament this year, and I just want to urge all the sponsors to continue to support this movement as we take it to another level.”