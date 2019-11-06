Miner crushed to death by tree

Shamlall Moralis, 35, of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday morning crushed to death by a tree.

The incident occurred at around 11:00hrs at Isserenu Backdam, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

Reports are that Moralis was about to do ground work in close proximity of an excavator which was cutting down a tree at the time.

Investigations revealed that the operator of the excavator did not see the miner, and as such, the tree fell on his head, immediately killing him.

Investigations are ongoing.