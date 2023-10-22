Miner, 2 others shot and robbed by lone gunman in Diamond

Police in Regional Division #4B (East Bank Demerara) are investigating the shooting of three males during an armed robbery in the wee hours of today.

The robbery occurred sometime around 02:45h this morning (Sunday, October 22, 2023) at Tya’s Bar-b-Que and Cheese Please, located at 10th Avenue in Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.

Aubrey Benjamin, a 45-year-old Gold Miner of Diamond New Scheme, was relieved of his 38 penny-weight gold chain valued at $300,000 and his licensed black Taurus 9mm pistol which was loaded with 9mm matching rounds by a slim-built male about 5ft 10 inches tall, who was armed with a handgun. The victims two friends, a 34-year-old Architect and a 33-year-old Contractor, also received gunshot injuries.

Reports are that Benjamin and the two men were at the business place consuming alcoholic beverages when they exited the shop. They were standing outside and were about to leave when the suspect came up behind Benjamin.

The perpetrator snatched the gold chain – 38 penny-weight valued at $300,000 – from his neck and said: “I taking this.” The perpetrator also drew a gun from his waist and discharged rounds in the miner’s direction, hitting him on his left shoulder.

Benjamin’s two friends also received gunshot wounds – one on his left upper thigh and the other on his lower right leg. Benjamin tried to run away in the southern direction, and whilst doing so, he attempted to draw his firearm to defend himself but fell to the ground due to his injury. The suspect then took away the victim’s weapon and escaped in an unknown direction.

Benjamin entered his car and proceeded to the Golden Grove Police Station, where he made a report. After that, he and his two friends were rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where they received medical attention. Their conditions are all listed as stable.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed by the Police. The area was also canvased for CCTV cameras. Checks are being made for the perpetrator, but he was not located. Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---