Min. Rodrigues discusses investment opportunities with US Embassy officials

Minister within the Ministry of Housing & Water Susan Rodrigues today met with a delegation from the US Embassy where they discussed a number of matters including potential investment opportunities.

The delegation comprised of the Charge D’Affairs, Mr. Mark Cullinane; Political/Economic Chief, Mr. Seth Wikas; Foreign Service Officer, Ms. Yamilee Bastien; and Economist and Commercial Specialist, Mr. Richard Leo.

Chief among matters discussed was the Ministry’s progress in the roll-out of the 10,000 house lots per year initiative from 2020-2025 and existing housing policies.

The Minister and the delegation also discussed the prospects of public-private partnerships and potential investment opportunities.

Avenues are also being explored to strengthen the relationship between the two agencies for sustained development.