Meten-Meer-Zorg man found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old man who was yesterday found dead on a bridge at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Uniram, who lives alone at Area G, Meten-Meer-Zorg, is said to be a frequent user of alcohol.

Police said he was seen about 11:00hrs walking and staggering, heading towards his home.

At about 12:00hrs, he was seen standing on his bridge to the entrance of his home.

Then at about 15:00hrs, he was discovered lying motionless on the bridge.

A report was made to the police, ranks responded and escorted the body to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and no marks of violence were seen. It was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, West Coast Demerara awaiting a postmortem.