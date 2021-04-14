Body found in Supenaam Creek

The body of 41-year-old Mohan Khowshal, who was reported missing, was yesterday found in the Supenaam Creek, Essequibo Coast.

The man’s wife told Police that he had left home at around 17:00hrs on Monday to visit a friend at Supenaam Creek, during which they were consuming alcohol.

At about 22:00hrs, he left the friend’s home for his residence but never returned home..

A missing person report was made.

At about 17:00hrs yesterday, a team of police and relatives begun to search the Supenaam Creek during which his body was found at about 23:50hrs.

The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. An examination was done on the body and no marks of violence were seen.

The body was subsequently taken to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

Investigation continues.