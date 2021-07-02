Men on trial for 2013 Mash Day murder

Two young men are presently on trial for the capital offence of murder at the Demerara High Court. The duo, Devon Thomas and Randy Isaacs have pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 23, 2013, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, they murdered Kumar Mohabir, an Enterprise, East Coast Demerara businessman.

The trial Judge is Sandil Kissoon. State Counsel Lisa Cave and State Counsel Mohammed Ali are appearing for the prosecution while Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes and associates are representing the two murder accused.

According to previous media reports, the now dead man, who was with his family partaking in Mashramani celebrations, was attacked and killed by a group of men who were armed with broken bottles. The altercation stemmed from Mohabir stepping on one of his attackers’ feet.

Following investigations, the two men were arrested and charged.