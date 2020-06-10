Mechanic placed on $100,000 bail for possession of narcotics

Owen Lewis, a 31-year-old mechanic of Litchfield, West Coast Berbice, who was arrested on June 7, 2020, with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, was on Tuesday charged.

Lewis appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was placed on $100,000 bail.

Police ranks, acting on information on the day in question intercepted a minibus in which the man was a passenger.

Upon conducting a search, the cops discovered the cannabis concealed in three wrapped plastic parcels. The mechanic was found in possession of 5,000 grams of suspected cannabis.

The matter was adjourned to June 31, 2020.