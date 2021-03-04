McCoy denies allegations of assault on Opposition MP

See full statement issued by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister and Government Parliamentarian Kwame McCoy in relation to allegations that he assaulted Opposition Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley

I, Warren Kwame McCoy, African male of 336 Section A, Diamond, EBD, age 45, make this statement in response to an allegation of assault made by Ms. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley against me today at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

I emphatically and completely deny that I assaulted Ms. Halley as she has alleged or at all. At no time did I touch Ms. Halley with my phone or any part of my body.

At the time in question, outside the Parliament Chamber, I had just completed a verbal exchange with Mr. Keith Lowenfield, who attended the Committee of Supply. After Mr. Lowenfield’s departure, I began to speak with Minister Anand Persaud. I observed the presence of Ms. Halley, who was approximately four feet away from me. We exchanged words, but there was absolutely no physical contact whatsoever.

Minister Persaud was present with me at all material time. Ms. Halley’s allegation is totally false, malicious and intended to cause me embarrassment and public ridicule.

I am seeking the advice of my attorneys-at-law on the way forward.

I urge the Guyana Police Force to fully investigate this matter and institute the necessary charges against Ms. Halley, and I am prepared to prosecute any charges vigorously.

Additionally, I have observed certain libellous publications on social media by Ms. Halley of and concerning me, and I have advised my lawyers to take all requisite action.