Containers in Jamaican drug bust may have been contaminated after security checks in Guyana – CANU

Shippers relating to the consignments that were busted with cocaine in Jamaica are currently assisting with a joint investigation into the matter.

This is according to a statement released today by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) which provided an update on the probe into the 300lbs cocaine bust made at the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited on March 1.

CANU said investigations it conducted in collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) confirmed that both contaminated containers left a city wharf in Georgetown.

Investigations also revealed that security checks were done by GRA officials prior to the departure of the shipment and it is suspected that the containers may have been contaminated after those security checks were done.

Jamaican law enforcement agents conducted searches on several transshipment containers emanating from Guyana where suspected cocaine was unearthed in two containers.

One container packed with logs of lumber was found to have a box with parcels of suspected cocaine. The second container had multiple duffle bags that also contained parcels of suspected cocaine. Both containers were detained and an investigation ensued.

The consignments were destined for Haiti and China.

The suspected cocaine totalled 306.5lbs or 139.4kg.