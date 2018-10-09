Mathematics Master Trainers deployed in all regions to improve students’ performances

Mathematics Master Trainers today (Tuesday), signed their contracts to begin working with mathematics teachers across the 10 Administrative Regions to improve the delivery of the subject and ultimately the mathematics performance among students at the secondary level, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

According to GSEIP Project Coordinator, Mr. Jimmy Bhojdat, this initiative forms part of the Guyana Education Sector Improvement Project (GSEIP). There will be 29 Master Trainers tasked with firstly training over 600 mathematics teachers within the regions. Following this period of training, the teachers will undergo a period of mentoring and coaching. He noted that today’s activity marks another significant milestone in the GSEIP and for the Education Ministry.

Senior Education Officer (Mathematics), Mr. Ameer Ali said that the Master Trainers comprise of some of the best and brightest mathematics teachers at the CSEC and Grade Six level.

He explained that some of the Master Trainers are lecturers at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), University of Guyana or have attained over 10 years of experience teaching the subject.

Mr. Ali said that the Master Trainers will now be required to go into schools, work with teachers in schools and guide them using material from the mathematics kit that has already been distributed to schools across Guyana.

He said that based on observations made by the Master Trainers, they can host developmental sessions with teachers or it can be done regionally. This he said, will occur for the next two years.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry congratulated the Master Trainers for taking up the leadership role to move the education sector forward and take it to a better place particularly as it relates to the delivery of mathematics and students’ performance in the subject.

She said that it is important that teachers understand delivery and content so that students can leave school with a good understanding of the principles that govern mathematics.

With the work to be done by the Master Trainers, Minister Henry said that she trusts that there will be improved performance and outcomes not only in test scores but in behavioural patterns towards mathematics.

Further, Minister Henry said that she is pleased that there are male Master Trainers involved in the project since their presence would have a greater impact along the gender spectrum as it relates to male underperformance particularly in the secondary school level.