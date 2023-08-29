Massy Women’s CPL: Great preparation, balanced team for GAW Women – Taylor

Captain Stafanie Taylor, local star Shemaine Campbelle and other members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Women’s team departed the Eugene F Correia Airport, Ogle on Monday afternoon, en route to Barbados for the commencement of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The members of the team have been training together over the past few weeks and on Sunday, met President Dr Irfaan Ali at State House and spent time with children from the Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage.

Taylor shared a little on the time spent in Guyana, expressing optimism on clinching the trophy.

“You know, meeting the President that was actually good. I actually didn’t know how funny he is until I met him. So, yeah, it has gone really well, we were able to go to and visit a home, Shaheed’s Girls’ home, that was really good. And I’m hoping that, you know, we could actually get the title this year,” the GAW Women’s Captain shared during an invited comment.

Quizzed about the team’s preparation for this year’s tournament, Taylor noted that it has been good.

She said, “The preparation so far has been really good. Probably for the first time, I know last year was maybe a little impromptu, but this year was better in terms of preparation. The girls were able to train with the guys and get some preparation going.

“Yeah, I’m actually looking forward to this year, we have new overseas players and ones who are actually on the world stage. So, just looking forward to see how things shape up this year,” she added.

While the Captain did not pick a particular strength of the team, she expressed confidence in the balance that the GAW Women possesses.

“The team is quite balanced, which I’m really happy about. I can’t say if our strength is in the batting or bowling, but I’m happy that we’re quite balanced and I think we’re just pumped and ready to go,” Taylor explained.

The GAW Women will play their first game of the Women’s CPL against the Barbados Royals Women at the Kensington Oval, on Thursday, August 31. That game is set to bowl off at 15:00h local time.

The GAW Women’s team reads: Captain Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Kaysia Schultz, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Natasha McLean, Djenaba Joseph, Sophie Devine, Sheynika Patil, Suzie Bates, and Shabnim Ismail.

