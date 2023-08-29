Guyana one of the most exciting destinations in the world – former British PM Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is visiting Guyana and taking part in the launch of the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre, has described the country as one of the most exciting destinations in the world.

Blair held a discussion with President Dr. Irfaan Ali in the University of Guyana (UG) George Walcott Lecture Theatre on Tuesday morning. The former Prime Minister lauded Guyana’s transformation from the 1990s, when it had to restructure its economy.

He also described the country as one of the most exciting in the world. When it comes to Guyana’s rainforest, Blair noted the enormous potential it held to learn from and promote education.

Meanwhile, British Member of Parliament and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is of Guyanese heritage, made a presentation which emphasised the importance of the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre.

According to Lammy, Sophia Point will not be about scientists ‘flying in’, doing their research in Guyana and then flying out without making contributions to Guyana’s research capabilities.

The British MP said that Sophia Point will place an emphasis on building local capacity.

