Mark Phillips sworn in as Prime Minister; Bharrat Jagdeo takes up position as Vice President

Former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips has been sworn in as Prime Minister of Guyana.

Meanwhile, former president Bharrat Jagdeo has been sworn in as Vice President.

They were sworn in by President Irfaan Ali, whose party, the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) won the March 2 elections with 233,336 votes.

Anil Nandlall, who previously served as Attorney General, has returned to that position while Gail Teixeira has taken up the post as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.