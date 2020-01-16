Marcus Bisram case returns to Berbice, new Magistrate assigned

Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Wednesday overruled submissions made by attorneys for murder accused Marcus Bisram to have the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) conducted at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

On Monday, attorneys Glen Hanoman, Sanjeev Datadin and Dexter Todd requested that the case remained out of the Berbice jurisdiction since accusations were made that the Magistrate in that district was biased.

To support the request, the lawyers told acting Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus that the bias and prejudiced behaviour from Magistrates in Berbice has promoted the submissions.

The defence counsels further submitted an application to have State Prosecutor Stacy Goodings removed from the case.

However, when the matter was called on Wednesday, it was reassigned to another court in Berbice. Bisram will now have to appear before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court. The case will continue on January 20.

On December 16, 2019, during an appearance at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Alex Moore recused himself from hearing the case.

This was after instructions to this nature were given to him by Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards. Bisram is accused of ordering the death of 26-year-old carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, some three years ago. Following a long and unsuccessful legal battle to fight his extradition, Bisram arrived in Guyana in November last.

Bisram was initially charged in absentia, while five others— Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob— have also been committed to stand trial for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt.