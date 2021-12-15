Man, who was riding electric bike, dies in Corentyne accident

A 67-year-old man who was riding an electric bike died in an accident which occurred along the Number 72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Roopnarine Ramoutar.

The driver of a motor lorry, which was also involved in the accident, has since been taken into police custody.

Reports are at around 17:45h, the motor lorry was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a fast rate of speed whilst the electric cycle was proceeding north along the western side when the rider allegedly made a sudden right turn.

As a result, he ended up in the path of the truck which crashed into the bike.

Ramoutar was subsequently flung off his bike some distance away onto the road surface while the electric cycle got stuck under the motor lorry which continued driving before stopping about 300ft away.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist received injuries to his head and about his body; he was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.