Man severely beaten at Palm Court

…suspect said to be man who reportedly pulled gun in Benjai’s assault

The man who was implicated in 2017 for reportedly pulling a gun on Trinidadian artiste, Rodney LeBlanc also called ‘Benjai’ is now being sought by Police after he was implicated in the beating of a man in Palm Court on Sunday morning around 02:00h.

The victim has reportedly been identified as Romario Baljeet and his alleged attacker as Imran Khan.

INews understands that the victim was in the company of a female friend when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by Khan who then proceeded to kick him repeatedly to his head.

It is also being reported that the security at Palm Court did not render assistance to the badly injured man after the ordeal.

However, the victim was later picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is admitted as a patient.

Crime Chief Marlon Chapman confirmed that the matter has since been reported to the Police and an investigation was launched into the incident.

Benjai’s assault which is currently before the court is focused primarily on the colleague of Khan, Maverick DeAbreu, who allegedly hurled an object which connected to the right side of soca singer’s face, causing him to receive injuries.

Both men were reportedly in a vehicle outside of Palm Court but were reportedly blocked by LeBlanc and his entourage. It was reported that Khan exited the vehicle after LeBlanc reportedly tapped the trunk when it clipped a patron that was standing next to him.

This allegedly prompted Khan to exit the vehicle with a firearm pointed at the soca artiste while his colleague DeAbreu exited after him and allegedly followed up with the assault.