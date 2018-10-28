31 arrested as 190 ranks sweep A & D Divisions in ‘Operation Restore Order’

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday conducted a number of cordon and search exercises in Divisions A and D under “Operation Restore Order”.

According to a release from the GPF, the  simultaneous operations which were conducted in the villages of Kaneville and Diamond on the East Bank of  Demerara (EBD) and Westminster and La Grange on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), involved more than one hundred and ninety ranks inclusive of a number of Senior Officers.

The police reported that 31 persons inclusive of three females have been arrested for various offences, including possession of naracotics for the purpose of trafficking, robbery under arms , unlawful possession and wounding.

WhatsApp Image 2018-10-28 at 1.44.34 PMFollowing the arrests, the officers confiscated various items, such as televisions,  a DVR,  a music box, 15 cellular phones, an amplifier, video cameras, a laptop, two car rear view mirrors and a vehicle headlight among many others.

Moreover, the officers confiscated 1500 grams of cannabis  and $207,740 cash.

Those arrested will more than likely be processed for court.

