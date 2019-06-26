Man jailed 2 years over 20 grams of marijuana

A 26-year-old man was Wednesday sentenced to two years in jail for having 20 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Darren Sears pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Sears told the court that on June 25, 2019 at Hunter Street, Albouystown, he found the drugs in a bag on the road and picked it up.

However, a police patrol vehicle stopped and searched him, where they discovered the narcotics.

After listening to the man’s explanation, Magistrate McGusty sentenced him to two years imprisonment.