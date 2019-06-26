Father, son remanded for armed robbery

A father and son were today remanded to prison on an armed robbery charge.

Richard Edwards, 48, and his son, Imran Ali, 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on June 11, 2019 at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the duo – while armed with a knife – robbed Toutula Singh of a quantity of gold worth $3M as well as $1.7M in cash.

Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman stated that the Edwards was once employed by the Virtual Complainant and had knowledge where the victim kept her jewellery and cash.

Prosecutor Blackman objected to bail being granted due to the prevalence of the offence and the fact that a dangerous weapon was used.

Magistrate McGusty upheld the prosecutor’s submission and remanded the two men to prison. The matter was adjourned to July 17. (Story by Oma Pierre)