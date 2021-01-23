Man jailed 16 years for killing teen girl in 2017

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for 16 years after he admitted to killing a teenage girl, with whom he shared a relationship, back in 2017.

Ryan Singh pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and was sentenced to prison by the trial Judge, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, at the Berbice High Court.

The body of 16-year-old Parbattie Lalkpal, called “Roseanna” was discovered at her Number Two Village, East Canje, home on July 22, 2017 only minutes after an altercation between herself and the then 29-year-old man.

Prior to his sentence, Singh told the court that memories of the incident still haunt him, and he pleaded for mercy.

It was reported that Singh and Lalkpal’s relationship was marred with violence and the teenager was reportedly ending the relationship when she was killed.

Following the incident, Singh of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, went into hiding but was subsequently apprehended.