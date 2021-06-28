Man hospitalised after attempting to rescue woman from assault

A 26-year-old man identified as Sewdat Hanmon is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital nursing injuries he received after attempting to rescue a woman who was being assaulted by a 21-year-old man.

The incident occurred at around 20:00hrs on Sunday along the Belvedere Access Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Hanmon was riding his bicycle heading home when he saw the man assaulting the woman.

As a result, he intervened in an attempt to assist the woman and a scuffle ensued between him and the attacker.

During the fight, the suspect broke a beer bottle and stabbed the peacemaker four times about his body.

The victim was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was treated and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is presently admitted a patient.

The suspect was later arrested and is in custody pending investigations.