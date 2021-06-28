4 more Covid-19 deaths, 14 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 466.

The latest fatalities are two men aged 49 and 73 from Regions Three and Four respectively as well as two women aged 64 and 65 from Region Four.

The country has also seen an increase in positive cases recorded to date, with 14 new cases detected in the last 24 hours. There are now 19,891 positive cases recorded since the pandemic hit Guyana.

Of this amount, 15 are currently in the ICU with 87 in institutional isolation and 1539 in home isolation.

There are three persons in institutional quarantine while the recoveries stand at 17784.