Man gunned down in front of city hotel

A 38-year-old man was this morning gunned down in front of a popular hotel at Foreshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Dead is Sean Alistair Greene formerly of No. 78 Village Springlands, Berbice and of Alberttown, Georgetown.

Based on information, the victim was standing in front of the hotel with several other persons when they were confronted by a group of men.

One of the men reportedly whipped out a firearm and pumped several bullets into Greene’s body. The injured man fell to the ground and it was this time that the gunman reportedly stood over him and emptied his firearm. It is believed that Greene was shot at least 20 times.

After sometime, Greene was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The perpetrator is on the run. An investigation has been launched into the shooting incident.