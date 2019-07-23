Man gunned down at pool party, 2 in custody  

As investigations continue into the shooting to death of a 28-year-old South Sophia, Greater Georgetown resident, the Police have arrested and are currently grilling two females in connection with the murder.

Terry Ault, a miner of Lot 63, Block A, South Sophia was reportedly shot once to his neck at a pool party in the community in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

At the dead man’s house on Tuesday, his father, George Ault told INews that his son left home to attend a pool party in the community but is unsure what triggered the shooting incident.

“I don’t know if anybody had any conflict of what but he get his death suddenly…coming onto 3 O’clock morning some neighbours from the Neighbourhood come and start hollering pato! pato! Come! Come! And they day you son death”, the grieving man related.

The elder Ault explained that after the shooting, his son was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, the senior Ault confirmed that two females were arrested and are being questioned in relation to the shooting.

“we went to the police and they say they catch two girls, that were going away after the incident happen…some police guy went in the area, they didn’t know he was a police and they( the girls) say ‘we man just kill on ah dem’….and I understand they pick them up”, Ault stated.

Nevertheless, the body of the now dead man remains at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post mortem which is expected to be conducted on Wednesday. The now dead man leaves to mourn his reputed wife, daughter, father and four other siblings.