Guyanese registered vessel intercepted with cocaine in BVI

A Guyanese registered vessel was on July 18 last intercepted in Tortola with a total of 95 pounds of cocaine concealed in Thin-set cement.

News reports out of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) stated that three pallets containing 200 nags of Thin-Set Cement was found on the vessel “Krautsand” after it docked at Port of Purcell. The boat arrived from Trinidad and Tobago.

The seizure was part of a joint operation involving both the Police and Customs Department of the British Virgin Islands. The vessel reportedly left Guyana in mid-June for Trinidad and Tobago.

There has been no information released on the owner of the vessel as the investigations are ongoing. Attempts to get a comment from the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) proved futile.